Oil reserves in the United States for the week decreased by 994 thousand barrels

At the same time, analysts expected a decrease in inventories by 2.3 million barrels.

Over the past week, commercial oil reserves in the United States decreased by 994 thousand barrels, and as of January 29, they amounted to 475.659 million barrels, the US Department of Energy reported.

The price of April Brent crude oil futures on the ICE exchange in London rose by 1.7% and was at $58.45 per barrel, while WTI crude oil rose by 1.9% to $55.65 per barrel.