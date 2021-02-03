Ohio lawmakers propose making Trump’s birthday a weekend in the state

They propose to call June 14 the Day of President Donald Trump.

Republican lawmakers in Ohio propose to make the birthday of former US President Donald Trump – June 14 – a weekend on the territory of this state. This was reported on Wednesday by CNN.

He refers to a letter that Ohio House of Representatives Republicans John Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus sent to their legislative colleagues last week. They call on their fellow party members to support this initiative and make June 14 a weekend-the Day of President Donald Trump. According to the lawmakers, the former American leader, “despite serious difficulties, did many things that led the United States to unprecedented prosperity.” Republicans have a majority in both houses of the state legislature.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballots for the re-election of Donald Trump that we, as the legislature, recognize the achievements of his administration,” the letter states.