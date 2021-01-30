Officially: the global version of Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on February 8

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the flagship Mi 11 smartphone in the global market.

As we assumed earlier, the device will be shown along with the MUI 12.5 shell at the event on February 8.

We will remind, Xiaomi Mi 11 was presented in China at the end of last year. It has a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display at 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 888 chip, 8/12 GB of RAM, a triple camera of 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP, a 20 MP front camera, and a 4600 mAh battery with wired charging 55 W, wireless 50 W and reversible 10 W.

By the way, in addition to the usual Mi 11, a simplified version of it with the Lite prefix in the name can also be shown at the presentation. The device is credited with the same appearance, but simpler specifications: a Snapdragon 732G chip without 5G support, an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4150 mAh battery with 33-watt fast charging. The novelty is rumored to cost around $330.