Officially: the flagship line of smartphones Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 28

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Xiaomi will show a new flagship line of devices at the end of this month. Now the information has been confirmed.

The Chinese manufacturer has published a poster on the social network Weibo with the announcement of new products. As per the image, the smartphones will debut next Tuesday – December 29th. The presentation will take place at 19:30 local time.

According to the leaks, two smartphones will be shown: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. These will be the first devices on the market with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor on board. Also, smartphones are credited with OLED displays with aperture and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, main cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor, up to 12 GB of RAM 5000 mAh batteries with 55-watt fast charging. How much will be asked for new items, there is no information yet.