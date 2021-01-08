Officially: the flagship Honor V40 will be presented on January 18

Honor has announced the date of the announcement of its new flagship Honor V40. By the way, this will be the first Honor smartphone after the sale and separation from Huawei.

According to promotional teasers, the presentation will take place exactly 10 days later – on January 18th.

Also, the images reveal some details about the design of the smartphone. We see heavily curved display edges, dual front-facing cameras, and a SIM card slot and USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The rear of the device is not shown, but the main camera is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor. According to early leaks, the camera unit will be circular in shape, but new shots of the cases indicate a rectangular shape, like the Huawei nova 8 Pro 5G.

In addition, the Honor V40 is credited with a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of ROM, a 66W wired charger and 50W wireless charging.