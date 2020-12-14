Officially: smartphones Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro announced on December 23

Huawei unveiled the Nova 8 SE smartphone last month and is now preparing to launch several more devices from this line.

The manufacturer announced a presentation that will take place in China on December 23 (Wednesday). You should expect at least two smartphones at the event: Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro. The devices, according to the official invitation, will receive an oval main camera module.

The youngest smartphone Huawei Nova 8, is credited with the Dimensity 820 processor, a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a price tag of around $ 485. The top model, in turn, will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip and a 120Hz OLED display. The device, according to leaks, will cost $100 more.