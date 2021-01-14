Officially: Samsung introduced the flagships Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

These smartphones are almost identical visually. The differences are only in size, screen diagonals, and battery volume. The gadgets support the installation of two nanoSIM cards, are equipped with stereo speakers, NFC modules for Samsung Pay, and work in 5G networks. As expected, there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack and support for microSD memory cards.

It is proposed to charge the devices via the USB-C port, and the asset is also protected against water and dust (IP68). According to the manufacturer, fingerprint scanners are hidden under the displays; the speed and recognition area have increased. And one more thing: the S21 case is made of plastic, the S21 + is made of glass.

The diagonal of screens with Dynamic AMOLED 2X matrices for the younger and older devices are 6.2 and 6.7 inches, respectively. The screens are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus. Panel resolution – Full HD +. There is also a panel operating mode of 120 Hz. The minimum frequency is 60 Hz. The peak brightness of the screens is about 1300 nits. Interestingly, the displays are completely flat, without the usual curvature on the sides.

The blocks of the main cameras on the rear panels rise slightly above the entire body – but the modules themselves are the same in the devices. So, they include photo sensors with a resolution of 64 megapixels (f / 2.0, telephoto, 3x hybrid zoom), 12 megapixels (wide-angle module, f / 1.8, PDAF, OIS) and 12 megapixels (ultra-wide-angle, f / 2.2). The front cameras located in the center of the screens in the cut-out in the shape of the letter “O” are also the same – 10 megapixels. Of course, the asset is an artificial intelligence system with a “night” mode, which helps optimize images.

Our region’s smartphones are equipped with the recently announced Exynos 2100 processor, made using a 5nm process technology. In theory, it will make the devices faster (compared to previous models) and more energy-efficient (we will check this with a full test). Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is used for the US market and some other countries.

RAM and permanent memory (UFS 3.1) – respectively from 8 GB and 128 GB. Batteries – 4000 and 4800 mAh (S21 and S21 +). Supports 25 watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging. The asset also has a function of reversible charging of other devices – for example, wireless headphones – from the devices’ body.

Smartphones work “out of the box” on the Android 11 operating system with the proprietary One UI 3.1 shell (the same applies to the S21 Ultra).

Important! Only the USB-C cable remained in the boxes with the devices. Wired headphones and even power adapters are no longer added to the kit – they will have to be purchased separately if necessary.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

This model is the most expensive and technically complex in the line. The body is completely glass (Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides), the device itself weighs 228 grams. Supports the installation of two SIM-cards, eSIM, 5G, in the presence of AKG stereo speakers, Samsung Pay.

New and unusual is the ability to work with the S Pen, which was previously only available in the Galaxy Note series devices. But there is a nuance: there is no place for a pen in the body of the novelty, and the delivery set, too. The pen, if necessary, is proposed to be purchased separately. You can store it in one of the branded cases. There were no headphones and a charging block in the box.

The hardware part repeats the one used in the S21 and S21 +: the asset is an Exynos 2100 processor, but no less than 12 GB of RAM. Permanent – from 128 GB. But there is also a version with 16/512 GB of memory. MicroSD cards, however, are not supported. But the battery is voluminous, 5000 mAh. Wired charging – 25 W, wireless – 15 W, there is also a reversible one.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display with a 2X Dynamic AMOLED matrix and WQHD + resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels). The panel’s adaptive mode is supported at a frequency from 10 to 120 Hz, and at the maximum resolution, and not only Full HD +. The fingerprint scanner is integrated under the panel.

The main camera is one of the key elements of the device. It includes 12MP (ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2), 108MP (wide-angle, f / 1.8), 10MP (telephoto, f / 2.4, 3x optical zoom) and 10MP (telephoto, f/4.9) modules. , 10x optical zoom). There is also laser autofocus. You can shoot video in 8K, as well as take pictures with zoom up to 100x. However, such an increase will still turn out to be software, so you should not expect anything extraordinary from it—front camera – 40 megapixels.