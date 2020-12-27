Officially: MIUI 12.5 will be presented along with the flagships Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi has announced the date of presentation of the new version of its proprietary shell – MIUI 12.5.

As expected, MIUI 12.5 will be presented along with the flagships of the Xiaomi Mi 11 line. That is, the presentation will take place tomorrow, December 28.

Recall that this will be an intermediate version between MIUI 12 and MIUI 13. According to rumors, the shell should add improved animation, an updated interface for adjusting the volume and power menu, Desktop Mode, the ability to convert images to PDF, an updated camera application and much more.

We’ll find out the rest of the details tomorrow. Most likely, Xiaomi will also announce the list of devices that will receive MIUI 12.5. These are probably all smartphones that have updated to MIUI 12.