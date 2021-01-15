Officially: flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 chip and Zeiss optics

After the presentation of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer began preparing for the announcement of the top model of the line.

According to the official poster of the company, the flagship Vivo X60 Pro + will be shown at the presentation on January 21 (Thursday).

So, the device will look like its younger brothers. Of the characteristics, the smartphone is credited with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (instead of the Samsung Exynos 1080), an improved camera with Zeiss optics, an AMOLED display with an increased refresh rate and fast charging with a power of 55 watts. The flagship will cost about $700.