Officially: Ariana Grande announced her engagement. Photo

On December 20, 27-year-old Ariana Grande shared on her Instagram page a series of photos in which she showed a gorgeous platinum ring on her ring finger. The jewellery is set with an oval diamond and pearl.

The singer does not hide her happiness – her lover, a star real estate agent from Los Angeles, 27-year-old Dalton Gomez proposed to her. The couple started dating in January 2020.

Ariana sang about her new boyfriend in the single Positions (the very first line contains the words: “Heaven sent you to me”), spent several months of self-isolation in his company and even introduced him to the public in May in a joint video with Justin Bieber Stuck With U.