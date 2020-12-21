Official: Vivo X60 series of smartphones announced on December 29

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Vivo X60 smartphones will be shown at the end of December. Now the manufacturer has officially confirmed this.

The company has published a poster according to which the new items will debut in China on December 29. The presentation will take place at 19:30 local time. By the way, the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 may also be shown on the same day.

If the leaks are believed, there will be at least two smartphones in the lineup: Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. The devices are credited with displays with different diagonals and increased frequencies and several cameras with a second-generation stabilization gimbal and Carl Zeiss optics. The new items will also run on a 5-nanometer Exynos 1080 processor, although there is a possibility that only the older model will receive it.

Out of the box, smartphones must be supplied with the Android 11 operating system. On top of it, the new Origin OS shell will be installed.