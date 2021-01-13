Official: Samsung’s next top-end Exynos processor will get AMD graphics

There have been numerous reports on the net that Samsung is working with AMD on a custom graphics chip for Exynos processors. Now the Korean manufacturer has officially confirmed this.

The information was shared by the director of Samsung System LSI Business Inyup Kang at the presentation of the Exynos 2100 chip. According to him, the companies are preparing a new generation mobile graphics accelerator, which will appear in the next top processor Exynos.

When exactly the SoC will be shown is unknown. It may debut alongside the flagship Galaxy Note 21 or the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unfortunately, there are no details about the accelerator yet. It is only known that it will greatly outperform its competitors.