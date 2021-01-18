Official: Redmi K40 series will receive at least two smartphones with Snapdragon 888

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that it plans to use the Snapdragon 888 chip in the Redmi K40 Pro. As it turned out, the new SoC is worth waiting for in another device in the line.

This was announced by the director of products of Redmi Wang Teng Thomas on Weibo. The second device is likely to be the successor to last year’s Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition smartphone. It, like the usual Redmi K30 Pro, was powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip.

Recall that in addition to Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro Zoom Edition, the lineup will also include the base model Redmi K40. The device is credited with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It should be announced this Wednesday (January 20).