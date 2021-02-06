Off the coast of Japan, an earthquake occurred

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred off the coast of the island in the westernmost part of Japan, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 17.36 UTC. The epicenter was located about 38 kilometers northwest of the island of Yonaguni in the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. The hearth lay at a depth of 107.7 kilometers.

Information about possible victims and destruction was not received, the threat of a tsunami was not announced.