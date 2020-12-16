O’Brien interrupted a trip to Europe due to cyber attacks

According to media reports, several federal agencies were affected by the actions of hackers, presumably Russian.

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien interrupted a trip to Europe and returned to Washington to deal with the consequences of a major cyberattack allegedly committed by Russian hackers.

O’Brien was scheduled to hold the National Security Council (NSC) meetings on Wednesday morning and convene a high-level interagency meeting this week, NSC spokesman John Ullyot said.

Earlier, the White House announced creating a coordination group to respond to the cyberattack, first reported on December 13.

The group includes representatives from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the director of national intelligence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not specify how many departments were subjected to the hacker attack. According to media reports from December 14, the actions of hackers affected the MICEX itself and the Ministry of Finance and Trade.