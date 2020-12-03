Obama ready to publicly vaccinate against COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama said that he is ready to be publicly vaccinated against the coronavirus to help the public overcome doubts about vaccination.

“Ultimately, I can show it on TV or film it on camera, so people know that I trust science,” Obama said in an interview with SiriusXM radio.

According to him, he fully trusts American scientists, such as chief infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci.

“If Anthony Fauci tells me that this vaccine is safe and that I can get vaccinated… I will definitely do it,” Obama said.

He acknowledged the existence of skeptics who do not believe in vaccines but recalled that mass vaccinations helped virtually eradicate diseases such as polio and prevent mass deaths from measles or smallpox.