Obama, Bush, and Clinton are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 publicly

Three ex-presidents want to help overcome the skepticism of some Americans about the safety of developed vaccines.

Three former US presidents-Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton-said on television that they are ready to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus – to help overcome any skepticism about the safety of new vaccines.

“Maybe I will do it with a demonstration on television or so that it will be captured on film – so that people know that I trust these scientific developments,” Obama, who belongs to the Democratic Party, said in an interview with Sirius XM radio.

Obama’s predecessor as President, Republican George W. Bush, is also ready to be vaccinated on camera-as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves the developed vaccines, said Bush’s chief of staff, Freddie Ford.

Former President Bill Clinton (Democrat) has said he is ready to try the vaccine when available to him, based on priorities set by health officials. This was announced by an email from a spokesperson for Clinton.

A group of non-departmental consultants working with the food and drug Administration will meet on December 10 to discuss emergency approval of a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech.

Recall that tests of the vaccine have demonstrated its ninety-five percent effectiveness.

A vaccine developed by Moderna Inc using similar technology will be reviewed by regulatory authorities a week later.

A significant portion of Americans (note, however, that we are talking about a minority) are skeptical about the scientific research that vaccines are based on.

According to a recent survey conducted by Gallup, the number of Americans ready to be vaccinated is 58% (compared to 50% in September this year).

President Donald Trump, who previously had a coronavirus, emphasizes his administration’s merits in creating vaccines. Still, the White House has not yet answered questions about his reaction to the three former presidents’ initiative.

Vice President Mike Pence referred to previous interviews with reporters in which he said he would be proud to be vaccinated when the vaccine is available.