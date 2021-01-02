NY Post: UN diplomat found dead in New York

A UN diplomat found dead in her Manhattan apartment. This was reported on Friday by the New York Post.

According to police sources, this is a 38-year-old woman. The state in whose permanent mission she worked is not specified. No information on her citizenship is provided. The newspaper notes that the diplomat has lived in this apartment for at least two years. According to the newspaper, law enforcement officers do not currently believe that this is a murder.

A New York City Police Department spokeswoman, responding to a TASS inquiry, confirmed that a 38-year-old woman who showed no signs of life was found in a Manhattan apartment building near the UN headquarters in New York on the afternoon December 31. The doctors who arrived at the scene found that she was dead.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, since her relatives have not yet been notified. The police also did not specify whether she was in any way connected with the UN. To find out the cause of death, a forensic examination was appointed. “”The investigation continues,” the police said.

The UN press service has not yet commented on this information.