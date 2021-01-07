Nurmagomedov’s manager spoke about the failed fight with Mayweather

Ali Abdel-Aziz, the Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, spoke about the failed fight against the American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to Boxing Scene, the Russian athlete refused to fight, which was supposed to go through boxing rules.

“We were offered $ 100 million. You know, Nurmagomedov is an MMA fighter. If Floyd wants to fight according to the rules of mixed martial arts, no problem,” said the manager.

He also noted that UFC President Dana White participated in the negotiations on organizing the fight.