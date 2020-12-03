Nurmagomedov hinted at revenge with McGregor for $ 100 million

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted that he would agree to hold a rematch with Conor McGregor if he was offered $ 100 million. Recall that in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor, successfully using a painful hold in the fourth round.

“White (UFC President) will offer money. It’s hard to surprise with a rival. Whom will he offer me? Both McGregor and Poirier were strangled, what should I find out with them? There is no sports interest, they both surrendered to me. The horse does not run until the donkey wins. If they give me money, about 100 million – that’s already a problem. But, again, I don’t see any sports interest there ”