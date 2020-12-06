Nude Miley Cyrus appears on the cover of The Rolling Stone magazine

The singer appeared nude on the cover of the January issue of The Rolling Stone, timed to coincide with the release of Cyrus’s new album Plastic Hearts, which was released on November 27.

The star posted the pictures on her Instagram page, captioning: “At least I give the press something they can write about.”

In addition, Miley gave an interview to The Rolling Stone, in which she told why she decided to pose nude again.

“I remember they said to me:“ Why do you distract people with your nakedness and shake your ass if you are a talented singer? ”. And I just adore the entertainment industry, pop culture and I love unforgettable moments, ” the star explained.