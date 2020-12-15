Now Sony refuses to give money back for broken Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4

In an official letter of apology, CD Projekt RED warned players that, if they wish, they can refund money for the console Cyberpunk 2077. Some gamers managed to negotiate with PlayStation support, but many users still cannot return their money.

Twitter users started posting messages with Sony support asking for a refund. According to the company’s rules, if the user has already started downloading content or games, then a refund is impossible, but the money can be returned if there is an error in the product.

“Digital content that you have already started downloading or streaming, as well as consumables that have been provided to you, will not be returned unless they contain an error.”

In addition, CD Projekt itself urged players to return funds through PlayStation and Xbox services if they are unhappy with the state of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 players on PlayStation 4 have made similar arguments, but support refuses to issue a refund. The game of one of the users literally does not start after patch 1.04, and even he was denied a refund. In addition, many gamers are simply advised to wait for the promised big updates that CD Projekt will release in January and February.

If you also have problems with refunds, CDPR advises you to contact [email protected] for help. Applications are accepted until December 21.