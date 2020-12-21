Now CD Projekt RED faces legal action from investors over Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED continues to get paid for console Cyberpunk 2077, and the new hit came from not expected.

Even before releasing the “cyberpunk RPG,” the Polish company had assured investors that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were working well. After the release, investors learned that this was not entirely true, and now two lawsuits are being prepared against CDPR.

According to the New York Times (via VGC), an investor and lawyer from Warsaw consider the possibility of filing a class-action lawsuit against the company. Whether the case goes to court depends on whether they can prove that CD Projekt misled them for financial gain.

Besides, Wolf Haldenstein’s New York investor Adler Freeman & Herz LLP said (via Yahoo! Finance) that it is also considering the case and is trying to attract other investors to prosecute. The attorneys are reviewing the legality of the case based on “allegations that CD Projekt may have provided its shareholders and investors with materially misleading information.”

Apparently, the investors realized themselves after the removal of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and the opening of “refunds” for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users. Analysts have already predicted a drop in future sales for the company, and now CD Projekt may lose money already earned.