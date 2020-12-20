Novak Djokovic donated a CT scanner for 210 thousand euros to a hospital in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic visited the Dragishi Misovic Hospital in Belgrade and personally donated a computer tomograph worth 210 thousand euros to the hospital, which will help in examining patients with coronavirus. The tomograph is the contribution of the Djokovic Charitable Foundation to the fight against COVID-19.

At the end of the season ended, Djokovic finished at the top of the ATP rating for the sixth time in his career. In the history of tennis, such an indicator obeyed only the American Pete Sampras. In 46 matches, Novak won 41 wins. He has four trophies to his credit, including a victory at the Australian Open.