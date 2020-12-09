Novak Djokovic decided to move to Spain

The 17-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments, Serb Novak Djokovic has decided to move from Monte Carlo (Monaco) to Marbella (Spain), Telegraf reports.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Novak was in Marbella, and he loved this place. It was here that he later recovered after contracting the coronavirus himself on the Adria Tour. Initially, the Serb only planned to rent a house in Spain but eventually bought it for € 10 million.

The villa is located in a prestigious area of ​​Marbella with sea and mountain views. The house has 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Djokovic will also have a swimming pool, tennis court and a large garden at his disposal. The house has a gymnasium, table tennis and snooker rooms and a home theatre.