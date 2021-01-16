North Korea’s new missile turned out to be a mockup

The Pukkykson-5s ballistic missile, demonstrated by the North Korean authorities at the parade as “the world’s most powerful weapon,” is most likely just a mock-up: the real weapon would not be shown reasons of secrecy.

According to the expert, Pukkykson-5 should not be considered a real missile at all. Even the previous model, Pukkykson-4, has never flown, and the one before last, Pukkykson-3, was launched only from a submerged barge, although this series of missiles are supposed to be launched from submarines.

“The external form of Pukkykson-5s has not undergone significant changes compared to the Pukkykson-4s, demonstrated on the 75th anniversary of the Labor Party of Korea. It is highly probable that this is an empty layout, made at the level of the initial structural plans, ”the agency quotes the professor as saying.

He said that they would not show a real rocket, including because its shape can determine some characteristics.

North Korea showed at the parade and called “the world’s most powerful weapon” its new submarine ballistic missile, which was reported earlier on January 15.