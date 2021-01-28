North and South America move away from Europe and Africa by 4 cm per year

New research has shown upwelling in the mantle, the material between the earth’s crust and its core, pushing the continents of North and South America further away from Europe and Africa.

A team of seismologists led by the University of Southampton have found evidence of upwelling in the mantle: it is located at a depth of more than 600 km. under the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and pushes the lithospheric plates from below, forcing the continents to move further apart. They found out that we are talking about 4 cm per year: this is how much North and South America moves away from Europe and Africa.

During two exploration cruises, the team deployed 39 seismometers at the bottom of the Atlantic. These showcase the first large-scale, high-quality image of the mantle beneath the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. This is one of the few experiments of this magnitude ever conducted in the oceans.

In addition to helping develop better models and warning systems for natural disasters, plate tectonics also affects sea level and therefore affects estimates of climate change.