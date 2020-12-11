Nokia will release another smartphone Nokia 4.3

HMD Global is now preparing to launch the Nokia 5.4 smartphone. As it turned out, besides him, the manufacturer will release another budget employee – Nokia 4.3. CAD-renders of the device appeared on the web.

The Indian edition 91mobiles published images of the smartphone. The device looks like its predecessor Nokia 4.2. He will receive a display with a teardrop notch. The diagonal of the screen will be 6.5 inches. Also, the novelty will be equipped with a triple main camera and a classic fingerprint scanner.

On the bottom edge of the smartphone, you can see the USB-C port and the headphone jack. The volume and power buttons will be located on the right side and the SIM card slot on the left. By the way, there will no longer be a separate button to launch the Google Assistant voice assistant.