Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teaser: 10th generation Intel Core processor

As we wrote earlier, Nokia’s assortment is expanding, and notebooks will soon be produced under this brand. Now some details about the first model have become known.

The Flipkart network shared advertising posters. Judging by them, the laptop will be called Nokia PureBook X14. It will receive a 14-inch display, but the resolution is not specified.

The device will be based on a 10th generation Intel Core processor. Also known about support for Dolby Atmos and a weight of 1.1 kilograms.

The images show that the laptop is equipped with a touchpad and keyboard without a block of numeric buttons on the right side.

When the official announcement of Nokia PureBook X14 takes place is still unknown.