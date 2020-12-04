Nokia 5.4 is ready for announcement

We recently wrote that HMD Global is working on a new budget employee Nokia 5.4. Apparently, the announcement of the device is just around the corner.

The device has been certified by the American Bureau of the FCC with model number TA-1333/TA-1340. The documents revealed the appearance of the novelty. The smartphone will receive a design similar to the recently released state-owned Nokia 3.4. That is, the novelty will have a “leaky” display, a classic fingerprint scanner on the back, and a bulging camera block with four sensors. The gadget will also be equipped with a USB-C charging port and a separate button for launching the Google Assistant voice assistant. The novelty should be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt charging. Another Nokia 5.4 is credited with a Qualcomm processor and two memory modifications: 4/64 GB and 4/128 GB.

There is no exact date for the announcement of the Nokia 5.4 yet. Most likely, the device will be presented at the end of this or early next month.