Nobel Prize Hall to be converted into COVID-19 vaccination Center

The Blue Hall of the Stockholm City Hall, which traditionally hosts the Nobel Prize ceremony, will be converted into a vaccination center for the capital residents, said Mayor Anna Koenig Jerlmyr.

“The vaccination process is very complex. Gyms and large venues, such as the Blue Hall, are suitable for carrying out vaccination effectively and safely,” Jerlmyr wrote on Twitter.

In September, the Nobel Committee decided to cancel the traditional ceremony of awarding the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm connected with the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign began in the country in December. According to the Swedish Public Health Agency, 80 thousand people were vaccinated in a month.