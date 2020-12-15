Nina Dobrev showed a photo with her boyfriend Sean White

The 31-year-old star of the Vampire Diaries rarely shows her lover on Instagram, but one cannot but boast of such a spectacular frame. In a sunny photo, Nina Dobrev sits on the shoulders of 34-year-old Sean White, Olympic snowboard champion, without even trying to hold on. In the description for the picture, the actress acknowledged the danger of the situation: “Catch me if you can.”

Fans of lovers noted not only the original idea for the autumn photoshoot, but also their stylish pair outfits. By the way, in the photo, you can also see Mrs Maverick – Nina’s favourite pet.

They started talking about the celebrity romance in February when attentive subscribers found similar footage from a trip to South Africa on their social networks. A month later, Nina and Sean were noticed while cycling in Malibu, and in May, the actress herself introduced the chosen one on Instagram, demonstrating at the same time the skills of a hairdresser. In late summer, the paparazzi captured Dobrev and White on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, playing volleyball, hugging and kissing.