Nina Dobrev shared private photos with Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley

In the past few days, Instagram has taken on a new trend that has appealed to celebrities and their fans. At the fans’ request, Hollywood stars share photos and videos of certain moments in their lives, and Nina Dobrev was no exception.

Oddly enough, numerous subscribers of the actress did not miss the opportunity to ask her to share archival materials related to the once-popular TV series “The Vampire Diaries”. Dobrev responded to fans’ requests and published several personal photos, a photo with Ian Somerhalder, her colleague on the set and former lover. In the picture, the actors portrayed their characters from The Vampire Diaries: Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore. Following this shot, Nina posted a photo with Paul Wesley, Candice King and Kat Graham.

Dobrev fans are also lucky to see several other archived footages. On two of them, still very young Nina in high school, on the next – behind the scenes of one of the prestigious awards in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s company. And in the last photo, the actress showed a sense of humour, showing herself as an older woman in response to a request to publish a sexy photo.