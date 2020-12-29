Nina Dobrev celebrated first Christmas with boyfriend Sean White

Actress Nina Dobrev and snowboarder Shaun White co-celebrated their first Christmas. This became known from the athlete’s Instagram account, in which he shared a series of cute pictures.

So, the first photo is a re-photographed Polaroid photo, in which happy Sean in a Santa Claus hat unpacks a Christmas present. In another photo, an athlete in an elegant suit and a grey coat holds gifts in his hands, and in the fourth photo, you can see a joint Polaroid shot of Nina and Sean. In the picture, lovers in identical Santa Claus hats and red home costumes stare in amazement at the camera. Based on this, it can be assumed that the couple spent the holidays together.

“Happy holidays to everyone,” the famous athlete writes under the post.

Nina Dobrev, in her social networks, has not yet published any entries from the past holiday. However, she previously shared with fans pictures from Thanksgiving, which the couple spent first together, and then at a large family dinner with Sean’s relatives.