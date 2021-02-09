Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley relax in the mountains

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, who played Elena and Stefan in The Vampire Diaries, are still friends behind the scenes. The cast recently shared photos and videos of their vacation at Jackson Hole Ski Resort in Wyoming. With Nina was her beloved Sean White, and his wife, Ines de Ramon accompanied Paul.

Nina and Paul regularly spend time together and share photos that delight their followers. The actors met on The Vampire Diaries’ set and after several years of working together on the series became close friends.

At first, however, Dobrev disliked Wesley. In an interview, she said: “I realized how thin the line between love and hate is. We hated each other so much that it looked like the love between us. Everyone asked: “Do you meet in real life?” The first months of filming, we didn’t get along at all. “

But over time, the work brought the actors closer together, and dislike for each other turned into sympathy. “On set, you become a family and spend more time together than with your real family. Our shooting lasted from five in the morning until midnight. And you see each other in all states – without makeup, on bad days, on good days, when you are hungry or thirsty when you are tired, ” Dobrev said.