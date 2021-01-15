Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with daughters at the Sydney Music Festival

The daughters of 53-year-old Nicole Kidman and 53-year-old Keith Urban, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret, rarely become heroines of paparazzi pictures, as their parents try to protect their lives from strangers.

Recently, the actress and musician and their daughters were filmed at the Sydney Music Festival, which took place in the open air.

The star family tried to keep themselves apart and observed the necessary safety measures – except that the couple’s youngest daughter was without a protective mask. But her older sister was much more responsible and, even while on the street, did not neglect personal protective equipment.

The star speaks about children quite rarely. From her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise, she has adopted a 28-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 25-year-old son, Connor. The actress has a difficult relationship with them: after the parents divorced, they supported her father and, like him, became interested in Scientology, and began to communicate with her mother insofar as Kidman took it very painfully. This is probably also why now she is trying not to advertise family life.