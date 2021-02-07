Nicola Peltz showed a close up engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham

Back in the summer of last year, 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham proposed to 26-year-old Nicola Peltz. The young photographer gave his beloved a ring with a stone for 350 thousand pounds. Until now, the bride has not shown the jewellery, but now she has allowed fans to examine it in all details.

Nicola posted a portrait photo from a regular photoshoot, which clearly showed the jewellery. Gemstone specialist Alexandra Michell told the Daily Mail that Brooklyn chose an emerald cut diamond.

“Typically, this is a sign that the stone is very clean, with minimal defects,” she explained. She also added that Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Beyonce and other stars love diamonds in the same cut.

Recall that the novel by Beckham and Peltz became known last fall. Since then, their relationship has developed rapidly. The future newlyweds are already planning their wedding with might and main, which, according to rumours, will take place on two continents. However, they cannot organize it because of the United States and Great Britain’s self-isolation regime. But the beloved does not despair, but write frank letters to each other about feelings and beat tattoos with names.