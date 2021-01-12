NHL San Jose Sharks striker Evander Kane accumulates $ 26.8 million in debt and files for bankruptcy

NHL San Jose Sharks striker Evander Kane has filed for bankruptcy, The Athletic reported.

The hockey player’s debt, indicated in the bankruptcy filing, is $ 26.8 million. In 2018, Kane signed a seven-year contract with Sharks totalling $ 49 million.

The bankruptcy filing notes that “the debtor can terminate his contract, he can refuse to participate in the season, which is allowed by the current rules, as he is worried about his health in connection with the recent birth of his first child.”

According to CBS Sports, Kane lost $ 1.5 million in gambling. The hockey player’s assets include three houses with a total value of $ 10.2 million.