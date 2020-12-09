NHL: Philadelphia Flyers sign defender Myers for $ 7.65 million

The National Hockey League club “Philadelphia Flyers” on the official website announced the extension of the contract with defender Philippe Myers. The new agreement with the 23-year-old Canadian is for three years. The average salary will be $ 2.55 million (the total amount of the transaction was $ 7.65 million).

Last season, the Canadian defender took part in 50 games of the NHL regular season, gaining 16 (4 + 12) points with a +17 utility and 30 minutes of penalty time. In 16 playoff games, he has 4 (3 + 1) points with a +2 utility and eight penalty minutes. Next season will be Philip’s third at the NHL level.

Earlier, the “flyers” were joined by 28-year-old Swedish defender Eric Gustafsson, who signed a one-year contract.