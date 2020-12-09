NHL confirms the information about the creation of the Canadian division

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is indeed working to reorganize the structure of the regular season, which will include the creation of the Canadian division.

“To get back into the game, we need to work through a lot of things. Obviously, we are not going to host 82 games as we have travel problems due to restrictions on the border between Canada and the US. We will probably have to create a Canadian unit and rebuild in the United States, we are trying to focus on solving all these problems, “- quoted Bettman on the official website of the NHL.

The Canada-wide division will include the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. The 24 US teams will likely be split into three divisions of eight teams.