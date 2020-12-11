Neymar fought against football stars in CS: GO

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar showed a screenshot showing the video games he prefers. In addition to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the football player’s love for which has long been known, PUBG, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Among Us, Watch Dogs, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 can be seen on the Brazilian’s desktop.

As for the screenshot itself, published in the official Instagram of Neymar, his main message is that he played CS: GO on the FaceIt platform with other famous Brazilian footballers: Casemiro from Real Madrid, Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Artur Melo from Juventus and Lucas Paqueta from Milan.