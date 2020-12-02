New Zealand announces emergency due to climate change

New Zealand has joined 30 states in declaring an emergency in the country due to the threat of climate change. According to research, this island nation will be particularly affected by global warming.

The New Zealand government has launched a new initiative. It requires government agencies to be carbon neutral by 2025. This is proposed to be done in part by eliminating coal as fuel and purchasing electric vehicles by employees. The initiative was announced as part of introducing an emergency regime due to climate change in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained that the government, as a rule, declares an emergency regime only in case of natural disasters. However, if climate change is not addressed right now, Modern said, such disasters are inevitable.

The announcement of the emergency regime did without the introduction of new laws and spending of budget funds. This makes it largely symbolic. But Ardern promised to back up the declaration with “decisive action.”

The declaration states that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity. The authorities are committed to reducing the country’s impact on global warming. The statement emphasizes that climate change will have a devastating impact on New Zealand. The island nation will have to deal with floods, wildfires, rising sea levels, and water availability.

Earlier, the prime minister announced the country’s plans to plant 1 billion trees, abandon oil and gas exploration on the shelf of the islands, and completely switch to renewable energy sources by 2030.

Last year, the government passed legislation requiring New Zealand to be carbon neutral by 2050.