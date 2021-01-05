New York to create round-the-clock coronavirus vaccination centers

The first three such centers will open in the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

New York City authorities are preparing to organize a round-the-clock vaccination center for the population against the new coronavirus in every city district. This was announced on Tuesday at a press conference by the mayor of the largest American metropolis, Bill de Blasio.

Earlier, the governor of the state of the same name, Andrew Cuomo, noted that from January 4, the authorities would expand the list of categories of citizens who can be vaccinated against coronavirus – now it includes all doctors and medical staff who directly assist patients. Previously, vaccinations against coronavirus infection were available only to doctors whose work is associated with increased risks and guests and employees of nursing homes.

De Blasio on Tuesday stressed that the authorities would create “community centers where all citizens who fall into the appropriate categories will be able to get vaccinated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” “We will have centers in all five boroughs (districts of New York). It is necessary to ensure that vaccination takes place quickly and is accessible to everyone.”

According to the mayor, the first three such centers will open next weekend in the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. In two other boroughs of New York-Queens and Staten Island-similar complexes will open a little later.