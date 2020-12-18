In some regions of New York State declared a state of emergency due to the past snowfall. The corresponding decision was made by the Governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo.

According to him, this regime will affect eighteen counties, “as a significant part of the state continues to struggle with heavy snowfall and extremely dangerous road conditions.”

“New Yorkers are no stranger to extreme winter weather, and we will handle it as we always have. We have thousands of employees and units involved in operations across the state, and we will continue to do everything we can to help people. In the meantime, I urge all New Yorkers to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel so that snowplows and road crews can clear the roads as quickly and safely as possible,” Cuomo explained.

According to authorities, more than 600 road accidents were reported to state police overnight. Two of them resulted in human casualties.

The speed limit has been lowered on some sections of the tracks. Schools in the state are closed on Thursday. Also, it was decided to close the UN headquarters.