New York Rangers forward Zibanejad recovered from coronavirus

According to the NHL website, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad has had coronavirus and may miss the start of the season.

Zybanejad took part in a full-fledged training session on Monday for the first time after testing positive for coronavirus before starting the training camp.

“I was away a certain number of days, going through and sticking to the protocol (on coronavirus). I skated alone and now skated with the team for the first time.I felt good in training. I don’t know exactly what will happen on Thursday, but today I felt good, we let’s see how things are going (on Tuesday), “said the hockey player.

The Rangers will kick off the season January 14 with the New York Islanders. Zybanejad scored 75 points (41 goals + 34 assists) in 57 matches in the last regular season.