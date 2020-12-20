New York Islanders close to signing new deal with Barzal

The New York Islanders are close to a new deal with striker Matthew Barzal, who is on limited free-agent status. This was announced by Sportsnet journalist and NHL insider Elliott Friedman.

Advancement in the negotiations was helped by defenseman Johnny Boychuck’s decision to end his career. Thus, the islanders received some more money under the salary cap. Previously, the Islanders had only $ 3.9 million under the payroll cap.

Earlier there was information that the islanders are offering the 23-year-old Canadian a contract with a salary of $ 7.5 million per year.

Barzal was selected by the club from New York in the 2015 draft under the overall number 16. Last season, he scored 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 68 games. In the playoffs, he has 17 (5 + 12) points in 22 meetings.