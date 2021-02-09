New York court: Manafort cannot be re – prosecuted

The state Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision.

New York State’s highest court has rejected an attempt by the Manhattan District attorney to prosecute Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman of Donald Trump.

The Appeals Court decision ended attempts by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to hold Manafort accountable for serious crimes, including mortgage fraud. Manafort was convicted by a federal court in Virginia of similar crimes and pardoned by Donald Trump.

Vance was trying to appeal to a mid-state court ruling that Paul Manafort could not be re-prosecuted for the same crime, or it would violate state law.

A representative for Vance declined to comment on the Appeals Court ruling on Monday.

Manafort’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said he was pleased with the decision.

“This is a case that should never have been brought because it is a clear violation of New York law,” he said.

Vance brought the charges against Paul Manafort in March 2019, less than an hour after a federal judge sentenced the former Trump campaign chief to 7.5 years in prison.

The case against Paul Manafort was brought from former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump pardoned Manafort on December 23, seven months after he was released under house arrest. His lawyers said that their client was faced with health risks, including due to possible infection with the coronavirus in prison.