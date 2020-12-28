New vertical farm run by AI and robots, not humans

The 0.8-hectare vertical farm, driven by artificial intelligence and robots, outperforms the 291-hectare flat farm. This was announced by the co-founder of the startup-creator of the Plenty farm.

Plenty is a San Francisco-based agro-tech startup co-founded by Nate Storey that reimagines and reinventing farms and changes agriculture. Storey, who is also the company’s chief scientist, is confident that farms’ future lies in vertical and enclosed spaces. The fact is that in this way, food can grow anywhere in the world all year round. In turn, the use of robots and artificial intelligence to continuously improve the quality of growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs is also imperative for future farms. Plenty is developing just this area. By the way, their technology allows you to use 95% less water and 99% less land.

In recent years, flat-farm farmers have been using new tools to improve or simplify farming. They use drones and robots to improve crop care. Artificial intelligence in farming is also gaining momentum, with over 1,600 startups and total investment in new farm projects reaching tens of billions of dollars. However, flat farms still use a lot of water and land, while Plenty of vertical farms can produce the same amount of fruits and vegetables as flat farms, which are 360 ​​times larger.

Plenty’s climate-controlled indoor farm has vertical rows of plants hanging from the ceiling. They are illuminated by LED lights that simulate the sun, robots move, and artificial intelligence manipulates all the variables to support life by controlling water, temperature, and light. Plus, AI is constantly learning and optimizing processes to grow more crops in a short time.

Plenty of Farms grows non-GMO crops and does not use herbicides or pesticides. They recirculate all used water, even capturing evaporated water from the air. The flagship farm in San Francisco uses 100% renewable energy sources.