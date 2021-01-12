New US duties on some EU goods come into force

Besides duties on spare parts related to the aviation industry, additional duties are imposed on certain varieties of wine, cognac, and other alcoholic products from France and Germany.

The decision of the Washington administration to impose duties on additional types of products imported from the European Union comes into force on Tuesday at 00.01 US East Coast time.

As a result, parts produced in France and Germany that are necessary for the aircraft industry will be subject to a duty of 15% from January 12. As explained by Reuters, the United States has previously imposed a 15% duty on aircraft imported from the EU. However, these measures did not apply to the European corporation Airbus aircraft assembled at the plant in the US state of Alabama. The introduction of tariffs on spare parts, in fact, will deprive Airbus of the opportunity to sell its products in the United States without paying additional duties. As a result, according to Reuters, “these aircraft are likely to be uncompetitive” in the US market.

In addition to duties on spare parts related to the aviation industry, additional duties of 25% are imposed on certain varieties of wine, cognac, and other alcoholic products from France and Germany.