New technology reveals galaxy growth process

Scientists have found a way to study the movement of gas, which is responsible for growth and change in galaxies.

Galaxies have hidden objects: they do not emit enough light, so they are difficult to observe. This is a gas that shows how galaxies grow and form.

The gas, which the team studied, is located in the expanded disk of galaxies, this region is also called the region “near-galactic environment.” Galaxies like the Milky Way have stellar disks up to 200,000 light-years across.

This gas does not emit enough light to observe it, so earlier scientists decided to study it in a different way: they used a bright quasar located behind the studied galaxy. Next, they measured the light of the quasar, and then determined how much it is absorbed by the gas around the galaxy.

However, in the new study, the team used a relatively new technique. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the MMT Observatory, they analyzed light from a background galaxy (not a quasar) to obtain measurements. This allowed them to estimate the size of the gas cloud.

The research team hopes that future projects will use this new technique to study galaxies with next-generation telescopes.